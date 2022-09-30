Dignity hit by labour shortages

Big impairment charge

Deleveraging going ahead

Dignity (DTY) fell to an eye-watering pre-tax loss on the back of a chunky impairment charge, unfavourable death numbers, labour shortages, and a lower-price model. The funeral provider, which runs over 750 locations across the UK, was boosted on the day before these results were released after an announcement that class A bondholders of group subsidiary Dignity Finance had voted in favour of a deleveraging proposal which should hopefully improve the capital structure. But the good news didn’t last for long.