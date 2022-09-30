Gold: still a sterling safe haven

Equities are down for the year and forecasts of all kinds are bleak. Bonds have lost their steadiness as prices have fallen. The yields, which move inversely to prices, are way up – even for previously rock-solid government bonds.

At the same time, gold seems to be all at sea given the high US dollar and rising interest rates, which usually send the precious metal’s price down. And there could be more pain to come.

Macquarie Bank analysts said this week that gold’s current level of around $1,650 (£1,505) an ounce was not so bad given interest rates remain on an upward march and the US dollar looks irrepressible.