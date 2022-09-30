Mini-Budget sends shivers through commercial property

Reits and housebuilder share prices plummet

Mortgages withdrawn from the market

It's tough time for real estate investment trusts (Reits) and housebuilders. In reaction to chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's disastrous "mini" Budget, Independent Living Reit has abandoned a planned £150mn IPO, LXi Reit (LXI) binned its plans to buy a £500mn supermarket portfolio, and share prices in property companies slumped across the board.

While the listed property sector has seen some value recovery since, the medium-term outlook remains gloomy. The sector is worried about what the toxic mix of rising gilt yields, high interest rates and a falling pound will mean for both commercial and residential assets – and they have good reason to be.