Tax cuts for top earners won’t deliver bang for your buck

As borrowing costs rise, government spending must deliver high impact

Evidence suggests that tax cuts for high earners won't do much to boost productivity or consumer spending

Since the “mini” Budget, an old line has been doing the rounds: “I’ve got a joke about trickle-down economics – but 99 per cent of you will never get it.” Last week’s fiscal statement saw the government introduce a slew of tax cuts, including the removal of the additional rate of income tax from next April.

This makes up a relatively small proportion of the package’s £45bn total cost. Yet according to figures from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, only those on incomes of over £155,000 will find themselves net beneficiaries of the new plans. The government has made a concerted decision to put more money into the pockets of high earners – but will it pay off?