Tax cuts for top earners won’t deliver bang for your buck

- As borrowing costs rise, government spending must deliver high impact
- Evidence suggests that tax cuts for high earners won't do much to boost productivity or consumer spending
Since the “mini” Budget, an old line has been doing the rounds: “I’ve got a joke about trickle-down economics – but 99 per cent of you will never get it.” Last week’s fiscal statement saw the government introduce a slew of tax cuts, including the removal of the additional rate of income tax from next April.
This makes up a relatively small proportion of the package’s £45bn total cost. Yet according to figures from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, only those on incomes of over £155,000 will find themselves net beneficiaries of the new plans. The government has made a concerted decision to put more money into the pockets of high earners – but will it pay off?