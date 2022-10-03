Delay dividends to 2023 for tax efficiency

From 6 April next year the basic and higher rates of income tax on dividends in England and Wales will fall by 1.25 per cent, from 8.75 per cent and 33.75 per cent to 7.5 per cent and 32.5 per cent, respectively. And the additional rate dividend tax band which is currently at 39.35 per cent will be abolished entirely. So current additional rate tax payers will pay tax on dividends from investments outside tax efficient wrappers, which exceed the annual dividend allowance of £2,000, at a rate of 32.5 per cent rather than 39.35 per cent.

All investors who receive dividends from investments outside tax efficient wrappers will benefit from the 1.25 per cent cut in the dividend tax. But "the main beneficiaries will be those with incomes in excess of £150,000 who own and run their businesses as a limited company or hold dividend paying investments," said Sean McCann, chartered financial planner at NFU Mutual. “Those who own and run their own company, and are able to exercise a degree of control over when dividends are paid should consider delaying the extraction of profits through dividend payments until after 6 April 2023 to take advantage of the reduced rate of 32.5 per cent."

The reduction in the dividend tax could also benefit company directors, the self employed and contractors who receive pay in the form of dividends, and investors who have very large investment portfolios which are not entirely held within tax efficient wrappers.