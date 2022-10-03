/
DX chair must go, says shareholder

Exclusive: shareholder claims there is “broad consensus” that Ron Series should be replaced in wake of costly inquiry
October 3, 2022

Logistics company DX (DX.) is facing a potential shareholder revolt by allowing the chair of its board to keep his job after overseeing a nine-month share suspension and related bungled internal bribery investigation. He has also taken on an executive role in the wake of the chief executive's resignation last month. 

A shareholder in DX, which asked to remain anonymous, told Investors' Chronicle that executive chair Ron Series had "overseen an unnecessarily lengthy inquiry process which has overshadowed DX’s incredibly strong performance, and which has been costly for shareholders”. 

“In light of this, we think there is broad consensus amongst shareholders for Ron to be replaced and can’t see how he can stay in his seat.”

