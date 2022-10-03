New UK growth target could do more harm than good

The UK’s growth target looks increasingly unattainable

A dash to boost growth could stoke inflation, precipitate higher interest rates and damage investor confidence

At first glance, the new 2.5 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth target sounds relatively uncontroversial. After all, the economy has expanded at an average pace of 2.3 per cent since records began in 1956.

The government has made no secret of its desire to reinvigorate the City and stimulate growth through tax cuts. This all has an air of the 1980s about it – and it’s no coincidence. As the chart below shows, the last time the UK achieved sustained growth above 2.5 per cent was between 1985 and 1988. Can the Conservative party do it again?