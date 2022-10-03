Today's Markets: No u-turn in market sentiment

Government u-turn on top rate of tax shores up gilts, sterling

But equities remain downbeat

London market is shrinking

Yet another political u-turn, and a pretty notable one at that, has failed to engender a u-turn in market sentiment in London this morning. Despite the news that chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was scrapping the proposed abolition of the 45p top rate of income tax, traders simply shrugged and carried on applying the red pen to their positions with the FTSE100 off by 0.8 per cent mid morning and the FTSE350 down by the same margin. Across the Channel the DAX was 0.9 per cent lower and the CAC40 down by 1.2 per cent. This downbeat start to the week followed yet another decline in the US into the close on Friday which meant the S&P500 posted its third straight quarter of losses since the financial crisis - a worrying portent perhaps?

News of Kwarteng’s reverse ferret, including the line ‘we get it, and we have listened’, broke this morning, less than 24 hours after prime minister Lizz Truss had reaffirmed the government’s commitment to simplifying the UK’s tax structure. While there are perfectly good arguments that easing the tax burden on the rich doesn’t actually stimulate growth - read Hermione Taylor’s excellent explanation here - it appears that the weight of Tory MP’s expressing their opposition to the move, or at least the optics of it during a cost of living crisis, proved more telling. A reminder, if it was needed, that Truss and Kwarteng have not even been in the top jobs for a month yet.

For more on the bumpy landing for the ‘mini’ Budget read Bearbull’s weekly column: Trussonomics - dead on arrival?

Meanwhile, as equities continue to slide, at least the gilt markets have steadied with the 10 year gilt yield down 0.07 per cent to 4.02 per cent, while sterling has continued its minor recovery - it added 0.4 per cent in early trading against the dollar and stands at $1.12.

The pain caused by the weakening pound and wider economic weakness in the UK is illustrated today by a third straight month of contraction in the UK’s factory output as measured by the Purchasing Manager’s Index. The score of 48.4 for September was a marginal improvement on August but still indications contraction in a sector beset by a combination of weakening markets both at home and abroad and soaring inflation. A similar picture was painted in Europe where the manufacturing PMI dipped to a 27 month low.

Will inflationary pressures be eased by the recent slide in the oil price? Not if oil producing countries have anything to do with it apparently. It has been reported that the OPEC+ cartel is considering a 1 per cent cut in production in a bid to prop up prices - prompting a 2.6 per cent rise in the price of Brent crude overnight in Asia.

London’s shrinking market

The London Stock Exchange is shrinking: on top of all the buyouts and mergers, broker Peel Hunt (PH) has said floats and share raisings that boost market liquidity have slowed significantly. The company, which now says sales will be just over £40mn, around half of the level seen two years ago and 43 per cent down on last year, said it was seeing “historically low levels of capital markets activity persisting market-wide”. Last year was a record for initial public offerings (IPOs) in London, so the year-on-year comparison is difficult, but

Peel Hunt also noted that trading volumes were “much lower across the market, particularly in small-cap and Aim [equities]”.

The recent volatility in the market combined with the weak pound means UK Plcs are looking extra vulnerable to outside buyers.