Vodafone plans Three merger

Combined business would be the largest mobile provider in the UK

Deal could face regulatory hurdles

Vodafone (VOD) has announced it is in discussions with CK Hutchison (HK:0001) to merge with mobile operator Three. The combination would make it the largest mobile operator in the UK, surpassing Virgin Media O2 and BT’s (BT) EE.

The deal would involve both companies merging their UK businesses. Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison would own 49 per cent of it while Vodafone would keep 51 per cent. To avoid cash being handed over the deal would be through a transfer of debt.