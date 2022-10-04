Today's Markets: Sentiment buoyed as yields correct

Stocks rally on vague hopes that pivot is coming into view

Legal & General moves to calm nerves

Sterling supported

Classic bear market relief rally: yields and the dollar roll over and equities rally from oversold levels. The reason is chiefly some softer US data that has people thinking the Fed might need to take a step back and pause hiking rates earlier than maybe thought. After a very sharp runup for bond yields last week as the UK’s gilt market broke, Monday saw a very abrupt correction. Rate cut bets in 2023 are on the rise again. But I think thoughts of pivots are a little premature. Indeed the acceleration in services inflation in the EU and US is a worrying sign that they will need to do a lot more. Where we could get to is a situation where the CBs pivot prematurely for financial stability reasons (gilt markets, CS, whatever) whilst inflation is still running super-hot, further embedding inflation. We await to see what happens when the BoE ends its gilt market operation in the coming days.

Catch up on some data from the US – it’s not looking too great. The theory is that the quicker we get to the Fed breaking the economy the quicker the pivot comes... are we getting close? Not quite but you are seeing signs of stress. ISM PMI was soft, new orders contraction territory at 47.1, construction spending -0.7 per cent, Friday’s Chicago PMI a horror show at 45.7. Meanwhile, UoM inflation expectations at 4.7 per cent... whilst core PCE riding high at +4.9 per cent, up from 4.6 per cent in July, the headline at 6.2 per cent.

The Dow Jones rallied over 765pts, its best day since June, while the S&P 500 rose 2.6 per cent, with only an 8.6 per cent decline for Tesla (TSLA) taking the shine off things a bit. Previously on Friday the Dow had closed below 29,000 for the first time since November 2020, dropping 8.8 per cent for the month of September and 6.66 per cent for the quarter. The S&P 500 fell 9.3 per cent last month and more than 5 per cent over the quarter, the third consecutive down quarter – the worst run since 2009.

But Monday saw relief as yields tumbled. The yield on the 10yr Treasury note fell to 3.58 per cent, down from multi-year high 4 per cent last week. Declining US yields dragged gilt yields lower too, further easing pressure in the UK market. Later on we have JOLTS jobs openings ahead of Friday’s nonfarm payrolls and some Fed speakers on the wires.

European stocks fell early on Monday amid concerns about Credit Suisse (CS) but erased losses as the positivity from Wall Street fed across the pond. The risk-on tone to trade helped major peers push back against the dollar’s strength.

Companies Greggs sticks with full-year expectations Despite a challenging retail environment, sausage roll seller Greggs (GRG) maintained its full-year trading expectations and kept cost inflation forecasts steady in a third-quarter trading update. The market liked what it heard, with the shares climbing by 10 per cent. For the 13 weeks to 1 October, total sales were up by 15 per cent with like-for-like sales at company-managed shops growing by 10 per cent. The company has opened 90 net new shops so far this year, and is aiming for 150 across 2022. Greggs said its cost inflation outlook for the full year still sits at around 9 per cent, and that it has hedged “key food and energy commodities” for the fourth quarter. There was good news on energy bills, with next year’s first-quarter average costs expected to come in under the price cap. CA Legal & General calms nerves It is fair to say that investors were blindsided by the sudden rise in long-dated gilt yields that affected the margin calls that final salary pension pension fund managers needed to make to meet their interest rate hedges. Since then the vigilantes have gone after listed firms who have known exposure to the long dated gilt market, which is certainly why Legal & General (LGEN) came out with an unscheduled trading update reaffirming the full-year guidance it gave at the last results. Management was keen to point out that the company had no balance sheet risk of its own because of the wild changes in gilt yields. Legal & General’s key point is that it has no counterparty risk itself but acts as an intermediary between liability driven investing (LDI) pension funds and their counterparties. Management also said that there had been no forced gilt sales by LGEN and that the solvency rules require that it stress tests for the market scenario that the pensions industry experienced. Shares were up 4.5 per cent on the back of the statement, reversing losses that saw a more than 20 per cent decline over the past month. JH Made.com says bids coming this month It is still unclear whether selling (or not selling, in this case) £1,000 armchairs makes a company any better at finding a willing buyer for itself. Made.com (MADE), the furniture retailer that only listed last year but has seen its market valuation crash from over £600mn to just £16mn, said investors would get an idea later in the month as it hopefully receives a few bids. The formal sales process has brought in some interested parties, and Made.com said they would be invited to send in offers in the coming weeks. On top of any deal price, these potential buyers will need to inject £45mn-£70mn, the company said, although this is under the existing management’s “longer-term strategy of sustainable profitability”, so any new owner may want a different approach. Made.com had previously said it would raise its own cash despite the disastrous share price fall, before launching the sales process a fortnight ago. In last week’s results, the retailer said it had gone on a discounting spree to clear stock and had gotten rid of warehouse and showroom space. AH GPE sells London office to Germans for £190mn Great Portland Estates (GPE) has sold an office tower it is developing in Finsbury Square to a German family for £190mn. A subsidiary of Wirtgen Invest Holding GmbH bought 50 Finsbury Square, the former Bloomberg building, from GPE at an investment yield of 3.85 per cent. The building comprises 122,000 square feet of office space fully let to satellite services provider Inmarsat and 7,400 square foot of retail space of which half has been let. Under the terms of the deal, GPE will take responsibility for completing the building and letting the remaining retail space. ML Gateley buys patent attorney firm Professional services group Gateley (GTLY) has strayed further from pure legal work with the acquisition of Symbiosis, a patent attorney firm which serves the life sciences industry. The acquisition will cost up to £2.5mn, with £1.5mn being paid in cash and £1mn in new shares. Symbiosis is the second patent attorney business that Gateley has purchased this year, and should bolster its ‘business services’ platform, which contracted by 10 per cent in the year ended 30 April 2022 after several litigation projects stalled. Gateley has been diversifying its business for several years, and non-legal services now generate over 15 per cent of total turnover. Analysts at Liberum said the IP services sector is “an attractive, high growth sector”, and the purchase will immediately be integrated into the group. JS

Support for sterling

Sterling also got some support from a more emollient chancellor as he said ‘I’m listening’, but pushed on with the bulk of the tax cuts that so upset the markets last week. He will bring forward details on how to pay for it all. Whilst the pound has recovered ground, we are not back to where we were – rates are going to have to move higher faster. Liz Truss this morning says now is the time to take on more borrowing – I beg to differ here – the post-GFC austerity was the time to spend. I think we have seen that bond vigilantes are back – we are a new monetary policy paradigm with rates higher for longer, even if there has been an abrupt correction this week in bond markets.

Sentiment remains quite bubbly this morning with the FTSE 100 rallying about 1 per cent in early trading to move close to 7,000 again, whilst the DAX climbed 200pts to 12,400. Sterling rose to a two-week high at 1.14 as the dollar index slipped to 111, its lowest since 23 September. The sharp decline in US yields has dragged the dollar down, whilst there is some limited relief about the fiscal situation in the UK and the Bank of England has made it pretty clear that the chancellor’s tax cuts will require more hikes, chief economist Huw Pill on Thursday saying that “it is hard to avoid the conclusion that the fiscal easing announced last week will prompt a significant and necessary monetary policy response in November".

Buoying the mood was the Reserve Bank of Australia only raising rates by 25bps. Investors are starting to belief the big central bank pivot is coming. Governor Lowe wasn’t exactly dovish though: “The cash rate has been increased substantially in a short period…The Board expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead.” New York Fed president John Williams said tightening in the US still has “significant” way to go.

OPEC cuts to come

OPEC will cut production, with sources indicating it will agree, along with allies including Russia, to remove more than 1m bpd from the market. Brent trades at its highest in a couple of weeks ahead of tomorrow’s meeting at $89. But can a cut really lift the market beyond $100 again? SPR releases will come to a halt and an EU ban on maritime services transporting Russian oil will see that nation’s production down to 9.5m bpd by February next year, which is a 1.9m bpd drop compared to February 2022.

Real rates have been crushed in the last two sessions – we were discussing the 10yr TIPS at 1.66 per cent last week and it rose to 1.68 per cent yesterday before sliding 30bps to 1.38 per cent - a huge daily movement for the market. This, combined with the softer dollar, helped gold jump from its lows around $1,615 last week to $1,710 as of this morning.

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at markets.com