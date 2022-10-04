Today's Markets: Sentiment buoyed as yields correct

- Stocks rally on vague hopes that pivot is coming into view
- Legal & General moves to calm nerves
- Sterling supported
Classic bear market relief rally: yields and the dollar roll over and equities rally from oversold levels. The reason is chiefly some softer US data that has people thinking the Fed might need to take a step back and pause hiking rates earlier than maybe thought. After a very sharp runup for bond yields last week as the UK’s gilt market broke, Monday saw a very abrupt correction. Rate cut bets in 2023 are on the rise again. But I think thoughts of pivots are a little premature. Indeed the acceleration in services inflation in the EU and US is a worrying sign that they will need to do a lot more. Where we could get to is a situation where the CBs pivot prematurely for financial stability reasons (gilt markets, CS, whatever) whilst inflation is still running super-hot, further embedding inflation. We await to see what happens when the BoE ends its gilt market operation in the coming days.
Catch up on some data from the US – it’s not looking too great. The theory is that the quicker we get to the Fed breaking the economy the quicker the pivot comes... are we getting close? Not quite but you are seeing signs of stress. ISM PMI was soft, new orders contraction territory at 47.1, construction spending -0.7 per cent, Friday’s Chicago PMI a horror show at 45.7. Meanwhile, UoM inflation expectations at 4.7 per cent... whilst core PCE riding high at +4.9 per cent, up from 4.6 per cent in July, the headline at 6.2 per cent.
The Dow Jones rallied over 765pts, its best day since June, while the S&P 500 rose 2.6 per cent, with only an 8.6 per cent decline for Tesla (TSLA) taking the shine off things a bit. Previously on Friday the Dow had closed below 29,000 for the first time since November 2020, dropping 8.8 per cent for the month of September and 6.66 per cent for the quarter. The S&P 500 fell 9.3 per cent last month and more than 5 per cent over the quarter, the third consecutive down quarter – the worst run since 2009.
But Monday saw relief as yields tumbled. The yield on the 10yr Treasury note fell to 3.58 per cent, down from multi-year high 4 per cent last week. Declining US yields dragged gilt yields lower too, further easing pressure in the UK market. Later on we have JOLTS jobs openings ahead of Friday’s nonfarm payrolls and some Fed speakers on the wires.
European stocks fell early on Monday amid concerns about Credit Suisse (CS) but erased losses as the positivity from Wall Street fed across the pond. The risk-on tone to trade helped major peers push back against the dollar’s strength.
Support for sterling
Sterling also got some support from a more emollient chancellor as he said ‘I’m listening’, but pushed on with the bulk of the tax cuts that so upset the markets last week. He will bring forward details on how to pay for it all. Whilst the pound has recovered ground, we are not back to where we were – rates are going to have to move higher faster. Liz Truss this morning says now is the time to take on more borrowing – I beg to differ here – the post-GFC austerity was the time to spend. I think we have seen that bond vigilantes are back – we are a new monetary policy paradigm with rates higher for longer, even if there has been an abrupt correction this week in bond markets.
Sentiment remains quite bubbly this morning with the FTSE 100 rallying about 1 per cent in early trading to move close to 7,000 again, whilst the DAX climbed 200pts to 12,400. Sterling rose to a two-week high at 1.14 as the dollar index slipped to 111, its lowest since 23 September. The sharp decline in US yields has dragged the dollar down, whilst there is some limited relief about the fiscal situation in the UK and the Bank of England has made it pretty clear that the chancellor’s tax cuts will require more hikes, chief economist Huw Pill on Thursday saying that “it is hard to avoid the conclusion that the fiscal easing announced last week will prompt a significant and necessary monetary policy response in November".
Buoying the mood was the Reserve Bank of Australia only raising rates by 25bps. Investors are starting to belief the big central bank pivot is coming. Governor Lowe wasn’t exactly dovish though: “The cash rate has been increased substantially in a short period…The Board expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead.” New York Fed president John Williams said tightening in the US still has “significant” way to go.
OPEC cuts to come
OPEC will cut production, with sources indicating it will agree, along with allies including Russia, to remove more than 1m bpd from the market. Brent trades at its highest in a couple of weeks ahead of tomorrow’s meeting at $89. But can a cut really lift the market beyond $100 again? SPR releases will come to a halt and an EU ban on maritime services transporting Russian oil will see that nation’s production down to 9.5m bpd by February next year, which is a 1.9m bpd drop compared to February 2022.
Real rates have been crushed in the last two sessions – we were discussing the 10yr TIPS at 1.66 per cent last week and it rose to 1.68 per cent yesterday before sliding 30bps to 1.38 per cent - a huge daily movement for the market. This, combined with the softer dollar, helped gold jump from its lows around $1,615 last week to $1,710 as of this morning.
Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at markets.com