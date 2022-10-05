Bang for buck for Plcs soars for US buyers

Amid the fall in the pound, UK Plcs have been put up as easy acquisition targets to cashed-up US buyers. Last year set records in terms of deal volumes and values as the pound depreciated against most foreign currencies. So far in 2022, deal volumes have remained almost on par with last year, although the total values have fallen.

It's clear the 20 per cent depreciation of the pound against the US dollar since last summer has made UK companies particularly appealing for US buyers. Deal volumes have remained steady - 562 transactions involving US buyers so far this year, compared to 621 in the same period last year - but the value of these deals has plummeted, falling from $118bn to $44bn.

In 2021 overall, foreign buyers acquired UK companies worth $328bn (£286bn), more than double the second busiest year, according to data from Refinitiv. So far this year, the figure is $121bn.