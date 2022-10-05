In the eye of the pensions storm

As most seasoned investors will know, even the strangest events can come suddenly out of nowhere to scupper the best prepared contingency plans – to describe these as “black swans” is something of cliché, but which still holds true. The defined benefit pensions market is traditionally a sedate one. There are regular gripes over the affordability of schemes, but regulations have ensured a much safer and smoother system since after years of scandals in the ‘80s and ‘90s. That is until a little-known weakness nearly threatened to derail the entire liability driven investment (LDI) pensions system in the aftermath of the government’s hideously botched “mini budget”. While the Bank of England is now clearing up the mess, the repercussion from the affair is that listed life insurance companies have had to go on the record to declare their financial health.

Legal & General (LGEN), for example, put out an unscheduled trading statement to explain its position in relation to the pensions’ managers – LGEN acts as intermediary in the market between LDI pensions managers and hedging contracts, rather than taking on counter-party risk itself. The firm declaration and reiteration of its earnings targets was enough to successfully reverse an alarming slump in its share price over the past month. Others such as Just (JUST) have experienced similar share price falls based on their specialisation in the defined benefit market, despite the fact that Just holds no interest swap positions at all. Indeed, according to RBC, the company has the biggest gap between the fall in its share price and the improvement in its underlying capital position. Therefore, it is a safe assumption that selling has been indiscriminate across the life sector.

Other companies within the life sector have suffered similar price falls (see graph). Analysts at RBC, in a note, drew out the distinctions between the LDI managers and the life insurers that should offer some comfort to investors. To begin with, unlike pension funds, life insurers can offer corporate bonds as collateral on interest rate hedges, which would have allowed them to contain margin calls within their cash buffers.