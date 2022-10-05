Investment trust fundraising falters

Fresh upheaval in the market threatens a batch of new trusts

Secondary fundraising efforts also come under pressure

Renewed market volatility has threatened to put a batch of investment trust launches on ice, dampening hopes of a recovery for fundraising in the sector.

Investment trust fundraising can be highly reliant on market sentiment, especially when it comes to initial public offerings (IPOs). Not one new trust has launched so far this year compared with 16 in 2021. The investment trust sector raised just £4.9bn via secondary fundraising in the first eight months of 2022 – a 44 per cent drop from the £8.7bn taken for the equivalent period last year.