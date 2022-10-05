Raytheon set to profit from strategic lessons of Ukraine

Since 24 February 2022, the day Russia invaded Ukraine, the MSCI World index has contracted by 23.9 per cent, hardly surprising given the confluence of events. Yet over the same period, three of the five largest defence contractors have registered double-digit share price growth, with shares in BAE Systems (BA.) up by 50 per cent. Only Boeing (US:BA) bucked the trend, although the aerospace giant’s woes were primarily linked to its civil aviation business.

The conflict in Ukraine is obviously a disaster from a humanitarian perspective, but the cold reality is that it will inform defence procurement decisions for the next decade, perhaps even longer. And with a seemingly dwindling number of viable investment options on offer, investors may be taking a closer look at sectors with counter-cyclical characteristics.

In these pages, Robin Hardy recently looked at the case for exposure to defence stocks, but if we assume that the rationale for gaining exposure to the industry has gained impetus, there must be specific areas of defence procurement that will be prioritised within national defence budgets. And those budgets are only moving in one direction due to the conflict in Ukraine.