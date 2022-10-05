Today's Markets: Musk accepts defeat

Musk throws in the towel on Twitter deal

Stocks partially unwind yesterday's bounce

UK house prices to fall 10 per cent

In retrospect, it was inevitable. Or was it? The saga that is Elon Musk’s approach to buy Twitter (TWTR) took another twist as the mercurial businessman said he would now proceed with his $44bn offer. A delaying tactic? He was due to be deposed later this week, and Twitter is said to be concerned he’s just running rings around the process to buy time. Or is it acknowledgment that he didn’t stand a very good chance in the court? Most thought Twitter would win and Musk probably agreed after the early exchanges.

The Tesla (TSLA) supremo sent a letter to Twitter on Monday night reigniting the deal, a filing shows. Twitter stock surged 22 per cent to $52, a little short of the $54.20 the deal priced the shares, before being halted. The deal is still not complete.