What next for the bond investor?

Bond fund manager Noelle Cazalis discusses current challenges and opportunities in the market

Do higher yields compensate for the current risks?

Words like 'seismic' and 'unprecedented' have been prone to overuse in recent years, but they seem pretty appropriate when applied to recent developments in the UK. A period of just 10 days has seen the UK government stun markets by announcing plans for debt-fuelled tax cuts, sparking a crisis in the world of pension funds, an emergency intervention by the Bank of England (BoE) and then a U-turn by the government on a small portion of said plans. Sterling has had a rocky ride of it, as have UK government bonds. Yields on the latter, which move inversely to prices, have shot up, continuing an already difficult 12 months for fixed income in general.

The sheer level of uncertainty makes taking a view on government bonds, and bonds more broadly, quite the feat. Speaking to Investors’ Chronicle on the morning of 29 September – after the BoE had announced its plan to step in as a buyer of certain bonds on a temporary basis but before the government changed tack on £2bn of its £45bn tax cuts – Rathbones bond fund manager Noelle Cazalis noted that it has been “very difficult to assess” whether UK sovereign debt offers good value. As she puts it, there are many different datapoints to assess, covering metrics from the health of the UK economy to the state of the mortgage market as interest rates continue to move up. “I would expect to see a huge amount of volatility,” she says.