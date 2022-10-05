YouGov awaits higher margins

Expects margin expansion

Party conference season is always a good point to have a look at the fortunes of listed market research companies, if only for the doom-laden opinion polls that the commentariat find entertaining. YouGov (YOU) is as ever in the thick of the action. It is fair to say that its online research methods forced the sector to move away from relying solely on focus groups and telephone polling that had been the norm prior to widespread internet availability.

However, as much fun as political polling can be, it is only really the shop window for the detailed market research for which companies are prepared to pay handsomely. It will be interesting to see in the forthcoming full-year results the extent to which YouGov has been able to consolidate its position in the US market – the largest market research geography in the world. Although the US economy has avoided the worst of the turbulence affecting the UK and Europe, there are signs that it is entering a down cycle, despite decent job creation figures. That introduces an element of risk into YouGov’s strategy in the US, which is to expand its presence and build up a dedicated marketing team and business.