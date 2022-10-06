A wealth preservation trust that has delivered

Ruffer Investment Company has a bearish attitude that has come into its own

Unconventional hedges have given it an advantage over its peers

Jonathan Ruffer’s all-weather philosophy of trying not to be wrong rather than attempting to be right used to sound thoroughly unexciting. Then 2022 came, and these days it feels like the best anyone can hope for.

The team at the helm of Ruffer Investment Company (RICA) has done a decent job at putting that into practice, creating a portfolio that is unlikely to outperform in a bull market but will save you from losing too much money in troubled times. Out of the three main wealth preservation trusts, the other two being Personal Assets Trust (PNL) and Capital Gearing Trust (CGT), it is the top performer in the year to date.