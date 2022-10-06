Are equities really a hedge against inflation?

It’s a familiar cliché that equities provide a hedge against inflation. Like all clichés, there is truth in it, but only so much and its extent is likely to be tested to the limit in the coming weeks and months.

This particular truth is relative. So, yes, equities provide a wonderful hedge against inflation if you compare their characteristics with, say, fixed-interest bonds, which provide no hedge at all. Whereas conventional bonds do what it says on the can – they provide a fixed rate of payment, which provides zero protection against inflation’s eroding effects – equities offer variable returns via their cash flows. Sure, these can vary to nothing, but they are more likely to vary upwards even when inflation is doing its worst.

That flexibility stems from the ability of a company’s bosses to influence their firm’s revenues and costs. So the best companies – to use another cliché – have pricing power; the ability to raise prices without damaging sales volumes. Indeed, there is often a double virtue at work. The market presence of really powerful companies also means they offer assured revenues to their suppliers, a fact they use to squeeze better terms and enhance their own profitability, or to preserve it during times like now.

But let’s not get carried away. It may be significant that shares in Unilever (ULVR) and Diageo (DGE) have held up well in the past two weeks of fear and panic. They are two of the few UK-based groups with the global reach and, supposedly, the pricing power to fend off some of inflation’s effects. Yet savage changes in the expected inflation rate must be bad news for investors in equities, just as it is even for those holding bonds. Inflation at anything higher than a benign and predictable rate will, sooner or later, slow down economic activity. In turn, that will undermine the profitability of companies.

However, even before that occurs, equity values will take a hit. That’s a function of the discounting mechanism operating in all financial markets. Market operators, peering through a glass darkly, see the pale image of what they fear float before them and respond accordingly. If the image is rising inflation, they sell. Or, in academic terms, they demand a higher risk premium to hold the affected assets. In the case of the UK – and in the wonderful phrase of Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman – they also now demand a “moron risk premium” to counter the effects of government policy.

To see how inflation’s effect seeps through to returns on equities, turn to the chart below. Using data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), this juxtaposes the long-run return on capital generated by UK companies against the UK’s inflation rate as measured by the retail price index.

Two caveats are needed upfront. First, to compare return on capital, which is a static measure, with inflation, which is a rate of change, is a bit ‘apples-and-pears’. True. However, the aim is to check the extent to which reality matches intuition; ie, that rising inflation appears to hit corporate profitability. So the comparison is probably okay. Second, the measure for the long-run return on capital of UK non-financial companies, dating back to 1965, splices two ONS indices. The effect is that company returns up to 1988 may be overstated by perhaps one percentage point. That said, changes in the rate of profitability are unaffected; the shape of the peaks and troughs is unchanged.

Thus the chart clearly shows the devastating effect on company profitability in the 1970s of the UK’s worst post-War experience of inflation. In the years 1974-77, inflation surged to its highest rate by a margin and, simultaneously, profitability dropped to its lowest level, recovering only when the inflation rate faded. Similar, though lesser, simultaneous peaks and troughs are evident around 1980 and 1990.

If London-listed companies are in for even a diluted version of what happened in the 1970s, it would be good to be prepared. That’s another way of saying investors would do well to sidestep shares in companies that show the most vulnerable characteristics; in particular, thin profit margins and too much debt, especially of the short-term variety.

Using as its sample the components of the FTSE 350 index (minus investment trusts), the table below shows relevant data (latest profit margins and some debt ratios) for the 10 best-performing and worst-performing shares over the past three months. The results, as they say, are interesting (see table).

THE BEST SHALL BE WORST, AND THE WORST BEST Share price (p) Ch on 3 months (%) Profit margin (%) Net debt/equity (%) Net debt/Ebitda Short term debt (% total) The 10 worst performers Synthomer 107 -53 17.7 65 0.3 1 Hilton Food 535 -48 2.1 155 2.4 51 888 Holdings 94 -44 11.3 18 -1.6 21 GSK 1,306 -41 21.7 161 2.0 15 Ocado 473 -40 -10.7 115 na 3 Jupiter Fund Management 92 -38 34.3 11 -1.2 4 BT Group 121 -35 14.5 143 2.5 8 Marshalls 293 -35 12.7 24 0.4 12 Persimmon 1,238 -34 26.6 12 -0.8 51 Melrose Industries 102 -32 -2.1 23 1.5 30 Average -40 12.8 73 0.6 20 The 10 best performers Ashtead 4,086 19 24.5 143 2.1 3 Balfour Beatty 306 21 1.1 45 -2.2 13 Flutter Entertainment 9,938 21 -0.1 37 2.7 2 Energean 1,334 21 3.7 417 17.6 0 Harbour Energy 448 23 25.1 748 1.2 6 Aveva 3,142 40 5.2 15 1.5 3 4imprint 3,395 46 3.9 15 -0.8 10 Network Int'l 303 60 17.9 83 1.2 31 TP ICAP 196 75 8.0 58 0.3 10 Micro Focus Int'l 520 86 -0.6 168 4.0 2 Average 41 8.9 173 2.8 8 Source: FactSet

Interesting and counterintuitive. Put simply, the companies behind the worst performing shares have far better corporate characteristics than the best performers, and vice versa. The worst have profit margins that, on average, are almost four percentage points wider, or approaching half as much again. Their net debt relative to shareholders’ funds runs at less than half the level of the best performers. Similarly, their debt relative to cash operating profit is just a fifth of that carried by the best performers, so it matters little that they have twice as much short-term debt as the best performers.

As for reasons why the best are worst and so on, that’s guesswork, although perhaps the extremes of any sample are the ones most likely to show untypical characteristics; that’s how it is with outliers. The broad-brush averages are often useful, but the moral may be to dig into granular detail of every company before making an investment decision. For an equity portfolio with a comparatively small number of holdings, that certainly applies.

Offer perverse incentives and people will behave perversely. That fact of life applies to the folk who run companies as much as anyone else. Thus one can hardly blame the bosses of electricity generator Drax (DRX) for doing what they do – supervise the burning of low-energy wood in their company’s boilers, rather than high-energy coal for which the boilers were built, and, in the process, pick up subsidies that, by the time the UK’s energy subsidy regime expires in 2027, may have totalled £11bn, equivalent to almost two years of group revenue from all sources.

Ten years ago, it seemed Drax faced an existential choice – stick to burning bituminous coal and be out of business by 2020 or burn wood and survive. Small wonder a previous generation of its bosses chose survival. What’s really annoying about Drax now is its incessantly sanctimonious corporate script; the way its bosses cleave to the fiction that burning wood is a zero-carbon renewable energy source. Sure, it might be if Drax ever brings to commercial scale its aim to sequester the CO2 it emits. Except that then its bosses would claim to be carbon negative.

So there is an element of schadenfreude to see Drax squirm in response to a BBC investigation that claims it sourced wood illegally from forests in Canada. Instinctively, one knew its corporate reality could not measure up to its corporate image and now one wonders if the Canadian logging incident will do for Drax and its bosses what the 2020 incident at the Juukan Gorge in Western Australia did for Rio Tinto (RIO). Wrecking a sacred aboriginal site did more damage to the miner’s reputation than to its share price. But if the Canadian incident costs Drax some of its subsidies, which are currently hardly necessary, then its share price, 570p and down 24 per cent since mid-September, may have much further to fall.

bearbull@ft.com