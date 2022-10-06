Have macro funds delivered the goods?

We look at whether macro-minded funds have fared better than conventional assets

Some names stand out but the results are mixed

The less said about bonds, the better. That might be a reasonable stance for the many investors stung by the repeated sell-offs in the fixed income market over the past year or so. The average UK gilt fund is down by around 25 per cent over the year to 29 September, its inflation-linked equivalent is down by nearly 40 per cent, and within the Investment Association’s Sterling Strategic Bond sector 69 out of 87 funds are sitting on a double-digit loss for that period. Just five funds in the sector are still in the black for that time period.

Contrarians will argue there’s now a case for buying in at lower valuations and holding out for better times, and that’s a concept we delve into in this week’s funds interview. But many are also looking for different kind of shelter, or diversification, at a time that remains challenging for classic safe haven assets.