/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Interest rates could spell trouble for inventories, liquidity, and IPOs

The recent tumult in financial markets indicates that rising interest rates will have have broad-based impacts
Interest rates could spell trouble for inventories, liquidity, and IPOs
October 6, 2022
  • Inventory capital costs could rise and constrict earnings
  • Increased funding costs and financing spreads a threat to valuations

The degree of market turmoil that ensued following the mini-Budget might seem surprising given the expansion of the UK’s balance sheet over the preceding 12 years. But it came against an inflationary backdrop at a time when the Bank of England's asset purchase programme was clicking into reverse. A volte-face duly ensued and now we’re back where we started.

All eyes are now on the CPI update for September, due out on 19 October. Short of another early intervention by the central bank, we might reasonably expect an aggressive rate hike a fortnight afterwards. Further rate hikes in 2022 have already been priced-in by the market, but the hawks will likely hold sway well into next year as concerns about high inflation seem to have trumped the risk of recession.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data