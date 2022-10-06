Interest rates could spell trouble for inventories, liquidity, and IPOs

Inventory capital costs could rise and constrict earnings

Increased funding costs and financing spreads a threat to valuations

The degree of market turmoil that ensued following the mini-Budget might seem surprising given the expansion of the UK’s balance sheet over the preceding 12 years. But it came against an inflationary backdrop at a time when the Bank of England's asset purchase programme was clicking into reverse. A volte-face duly ensued and now we’re back where we started.

All eyes are now on the CPI update for September, due out on 19 October. Short of another early intervention by the central bank, we might reasonably expect an aggressive rate hike a fortnight afterwards. Further rate hikes in 2022 have already been priced-in by the market, but the hawks will likely hold sway well into next year as concerns about high inflation seem to have trumped the risk of recession.