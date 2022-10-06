Knight makes move for Keystone shares

Listed law firms have published a number of reassuring statements in recent days. At its annual general meeting, DWF (DWF) said trading was still in line with expectations, while regional group Knights (KGH) reported a “positive start” to its financial year. Revenue and profits are also up at Gateley (GTLY), and analysts have argued that legal work should prove defensive as the economic outlook deteriorates.

Nevertheless, shares in legal practices have seriously underperformed in 2022. ‘Challenger’ firm Keystone Law (KEYS) is no exception: it has lost around half its value since its January peak. Spotting an opportunity, Keystone chief executive James Knight has bought 111,110 shares in the group for £500,000. He now owns 28.6 per cent of issued share capital.

Keystone reported a solid set of results for the six months to 31 July, with turnover up 9 per cent. Profitability was impacted by the return of networking costs – which were all-but wiped out during lockdown – but average revenue per fee earner is growing strongly, and operating cash conversion of 101 per cent is still a key draw.