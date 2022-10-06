The folly of currency hedging

Whether you view it as dollar strength or sterling weakness, many funds with a more international remit have benefited richly from the big currency moves of recent times. But it’s worth highlighting the fact that some investors, both professional and private, run the risk of getting caught out.

Let me first direct you to a note published by Stifel’s investment trust analysts at the end of last month, in which the team warned that the accelerated weakening of sterling would hit many funds – especially those exposed to US dollar assets. One area of concern for the team relates to various funds hedging all their non-sterling exposure back to the UK currency.

The analysts warn that such funds could be nursing chunky losses on their hedges while facing margin calls, adding that such funds would need sufficient cash resources to maintain these hedges without being forced to close their positions as sterling hits a low. Another problem stems from the fact that cash diverted for such purposes cannot be put to work in a more productive manner.