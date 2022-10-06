What Labour might mean for real estate

Social housing pledge could have wider benefits

Business rates abolition lacks critical detail

Consider the plight of the Labour MP right now. Your party has just recorded its biggest ever lead in the polls, and your ranks have managed to show outward unity for the first time in over a decade. But you can’t really celebrate any of that – because your party’s perceived strength is as a direct result of the misery the current government has inflicted on the country.

Yet while it's not the right time for Labour to be popping bottles, the increasing likelihood of a victory in the next election – even if such a prospect is still two years away – means we should be scrutinising what a Labour government might mean for real estate.