When companies run out of cash

A year ago, things appeared to be returning to the old normal as the impact from lockdowns eased. Although retailers faced driver shortages, raw material price rises, increased shipping costs and supply chain delays, the chances of a recession seemed reassuringly remote. A slowdown might have been expected in the highly competitive furniture market, but it seemed reasonably safe.

The online furniture and homeware retailer Made.com (MADE) was lossmaking, but it had a cushion of cash and “multiple levers to drive growth in the years ahead”, according to its recently appointed chief executive Nicola Thompson. In March this year, despite soaring oil and gas prices, the group was building up inventories to meet the expected growth in customer demand, and she was confident enough to say: “We are delighted to report another period of strong financial performance and solid operational progress... Made.com has an unrivalled understanding of its digital native customer base and this has enabled us to upgrade our proposition and significantly increase market share.”

Just two months later, she had to warn that this market share was shrinking and that margins were being squeezed. By August, her company was desperately trying to shift stock at discounted prices; its margins and revenues were now collapsing, and so was its share price. It had no debt, but in just one year, its net cash had shrunk from £175mn to £31.5mn, and the directors were considering how best to raise money from the market. On 23 September, they had to admit defeat. Equity fundraising had proved to be impossible and losses had deepened further. The only alternative, they suggested, was to hope for a buyer.