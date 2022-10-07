Rate hikes in advanced economies have global ‘spillover effects’ Policy makers are urged to consider other ways to fight inflation

A new report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) raises an important question: if global inflation is driven by supply-side shocks, can rate hikes in individual economies really hope to quash it?

The argument is well worn in the UK. This summer, the Bank of England (BoE) defended its decision to raise rates, arguing that although energy prices were a key driver of inflation, “there is a risk that a longer period of externally generated price inflation will lead to more enduring domestic price and wage pressures”. The challenges facing the Bank have since intensified – the government’s new growth plan is expected to fuel inflation and the BoE recently had to intervene in gilt markets to restore orderly market conditions.