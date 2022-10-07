/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Superdry's full-price strategy paying off

The retailer returned to annual profit, with stores revenue up by 63 per cent to £228mn as the estate reopened
Superdry's full-price strategy paying off
October 7, 2022
  • £13mn FX gain on US dollar movement
  • Ecommerce sales reduce post-pandemic

It might seem oxymoronic to market a company as both “premium” and “affordable” but that is the message Superdry (SDRY) chief executive Julian Dunkerton has been selling as he drives forward a full-price strategy which eschews discounts at the clothing, accessories, and footwear retailer. This strategy paid (metaphorical) dividends in the year, as evidenced by a 15 per cent jump in the shares on the morning of these results; good news for investors after several years of poor performance since an early-2018 peak.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data