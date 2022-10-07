Today's Markets: Investors looking for bad news from US jobs report

US nonfarm payrolls data being eyed

Energy stocks rally on OPEC+ production cut announcement

General weakness across European indices

Stocks fell ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls data, which is looking like it will create a good deal of volatility whatever way it falls. Bad news is good news as far as the market is concerned – lower payrolls will raise hopes the Fed will pivot earlier. A strong number will increase pessimism, such is the strange situation we find ourselves in.

But not too fast. Fed officials are not for turning. Mester: “We have to be singularly focused on inflation”, and Waller: “I anticipate additional rate hikes into early next year, and I will be watching the data carefully”.