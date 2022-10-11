Is a fund cull on the cards?

Times remain uncertain, and as such it seems increasingly unlikely that a new investment trust makes it to market this year. Of three trusts to announce plans to launch last month, the Farmland Sustainable Trust and Independent Living Reit have both put their initial public offering (IPO) plans on hold. The third name, Welkin China Private Equity, has extended the closing date of its fundraising efforts for now. Even some secondary fundraising has faltered in the face of recent volatility.

In such challenging times this probably isn’t a major disappointment for investors: many might feel reluctant to take a punt on a new investment when there is so much uncertainty. Investors can also often find themselves overwhelmed with the sheer number of new funds, and that’s one fewer problem to deal with right now.

To seek another silver lining, I wonder if these difficult times might at least prompt some much-needed consolidation in the fund space. We have admittedly seen a decent chunk of that in the investment trust world since the start of the pandemic: names such as Scottish Investment Trust, Perpetual Income and Growth and BH Global have been merged into other funds and more such activity seems to be on the cards. Think, for example, of plans to merge Independent Investment Trust (IIT) into Monks (MNKS) or, in a more extreme example, the proposed liquidation of Fundsmith Emerging Equities (FEET).