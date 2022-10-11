RS Group runs the gauntlet of interest rate hikes

The theory runs that higher interest rates should lead to lower stock prices as investors discount future cash flows with a higher rate. There have been plenty of incidences in the past when higher rates have been accompanied by faster economic and earnings growth, particularly when rates are rising from relatively modest levels.

That scenario doesn’t apply this time around as aggregate demand in the economy has been trailing away. It’s a much more complex interaction than you might imagine due to the number of variables that impact demand. These can range from the level of household savings through to competitive bidding by consumers.

The growth in real wages is also a key lever, although it has been held in check by the rapidity of price increases, so it has yet to stifle job creation – “yet” being the operative word.