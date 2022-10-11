The mortgage market winners and losers

The ripple effect from the withdrawal of mortgage products continues to make itself felt across the market as disappointed home buyers take to social media to complain about withdrawn products and crushed dreams.

While the social consequences can be immediately observed, the commercial fallout for specialist lenders, brokers and other companies that are reliant on debt funding for their work in the property market, such as real estate investment trusts (Reits), is less immediately obvious, but many will be looking warily at the year-end after what had been a reasonable first half. The key question now is whether the disruption in the property market will translate into significant loss of earnings if the slowdown in both mortgage offers and borrower uptake accelerates. Judging by some early reactions, the market is betting on bad news. There will be winners and losers, but for the moment it looks like mainly losers.

LendInvest us a quid