Recruiters warn of faltering market confidence

Net fee income keeps climbing

"Small number" of jobs have been withdrawn

Recruitment company shareholders would be forgiven for feeling a bit dizzy. Since Covid struck, they have been strapped to a share price rollercoaster, dictated by macroeconomic forces. Down they plunged when lockdown was first announced, and up they rolled as businesses started rehiring. Then came Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation, and fears of a recession, and down they hurtled again.

For several months, the underperformance of shares in Robert Walters (RWA) and PageGroup (PAGE) seemed largely unjustified. Despite the economic tumult, the labour market has remained extremely tight and demand very high. However, it is possible that their bumper run is coming to an end.