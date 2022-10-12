Today's Markets: Carry on up Threadneedle Street

Carry on up Threadneedle Street: the Bank of England is suffering a form of communication breakdown that’s left everyone in the market a bit dazed and confused. Governor Bailey yesterday roiled markets by ruling out extending the Bank’s gilt market intervention beyond Friday; but this is being contradicted privately by officials, according to reports. The pound promptly fell sharply on the comments with GBPUSD below 1.10 again, but is trading on unhelpfully mixed messages.

It was an unhelpful remark likely to lead to more, not less, instability in the immediate term, even if Bailey is confident that the market will function fine without the backstop. This morning the expected has happened and sources at the Bank are ‘privately’ briefing that of course the Bank would extend the intervention if financial stability were again at risk. Gilts were, predictably, sold at the market open, with the 30yr yield up 8bps at 4.89 per cent before easing back. The problem is the market is still working on mixed messaging from the Bank and this will need to be resolved soon. Pension stocks are down this morning – L&G (LGEN) and Aviva (AV) both -3.3 per cent in early trade.

Lots to unpick. Firstly, Bailey’s comments are strange – voicing them directly contradicts the express aim of the gilt market intervention. It’s not contradictory to the stated terms of the policy, but it goes against the tide of what it’s intended to achieve. It creates more of a hard stop mentality (cliff-edge) in the market, which can lead to more volatility. And it’s simply not true – if severe dislocation and dysfunction re-emerge, financial stability needs would require the Bank to step in. The fact ‘sources’ are already rowing back the comments points to evidence of miscommunication.