UK renewables firms hit by new windfall tax

UK government to bring in price cap for renewable energy generators

Actual cap level not yet decided

The UK’s largest renewable energy generators are grappling with the prospect of a new government tax that will cut back their profits from the extreme electricity prices seen currently.

A new bill, arriving in parliament on Wednesday, outlines a “cost-plus revenue limit” where the government would take most revenue earned from prices over a certain limit. The actual limit is yet to be decided, with some reports putting the cap as low as £60 per megawatt hour (MWh), almost a third of the European Commission's price ceiling. The policy comes after Boris Johnson had brought in a windfall tax on oil and gas producers, although he balked at adding another scheme for renewables companies. The government said the new cap would help to fund the consumer price cap on energy bills.