Capital markets aren't good at picking technology winners

The problem is that capital markets aren’t good at taking risky bets. Investors understand exponential and linear growth models well. This is why internet-based platform businesses have generated huge increases in thier market caps this century. Meta (US:META), or Facebook as it was then, had 100mn users in 2008, rising to 380mn in 2009 and to 600mn in 2010. Modelling this growth trajectory is easy and investors are happy to bet a lot of money on it. However, revolutionary technology is not exponential, it is binary. It either exists or it doesn’t and markets aren’t good at putting a price on the outcome.

Meta user numbers growth flatlined in the last year at around 3.6bn. Fair enough, that still amounts to around half the humans on the planet. Boss Mark Zuckerberg’s new strategy is to invest in virtual reality headsets. These headsets are not yet commercially viable, and their future success is unknown. However, based on the 60 per cent fall in Meta’s valuation this year, the market seems to believe virtual reality is going to be less than worthless.