Fevertree’s non-execs buy low

Fevertree’s (FEVR) shares are amongst the most shorted in London, which is never a good sign. The short sellers look to be on to something, with the high-end tonics and mixers supplier’s share price down by 65 per cent over the past year, buffeted by cost headwinds.

In its latest results, the company reported that revenues were down 14 per cent to £161mn and full-year revenue and cash profit guidance from July was reiterated. European top-line performance was the standout, with sales up 27 per cent to £52mn. But gross margin fell by 670 basis points to 37.4 per cent on the back of “ongoing, industry-wide inflationary logistics and product cost headwinds” – Fevertree has struggled with US labour shortages, high freight and glass costs, and glass availability. The company has consistently undershot its margin guidance, which suggests issues with management’s visibility over costs and profitability.

Fevertree’s travails are partly due to its capital-light business model, with most of its production and logistics outsourced. In less volatile macroeconomic conditions, this can help to keep costs low. In this high-inflation environment, it means that the company is at the mercy of third-party providers.