Leverage and LDI - will we never learn?

It is always the way. At the centre of every financial crisis, the same culprit hides. He was around when the sensible burghers of Amsterdam lost their heads over tulips in 1637; when Wall Street bankers went crazy for investment trusts in 1929; when blue-collar Americans made a dash for Florida condominiums in 2007. And, sure enough, he was recently in the UK, egging on the managers of orphaned defined-benefit pension funds to pool their money with similar funds, thereby accessing a low-risk route to raising returns in a world of falling interest rates.

True, I’m anthropomorphising. The ‘he’ devil, for whom we should have no sympathy, is really an ‘it’ devil, also known as ‘leverage’. Whenever financial markets come skidding off the track at full pelt we can be pretty certain the accelerant is leverage. As that great populariser of economics, JK Galbraith, put it in his best-known work, The Great Crash 1929, the wonder of the discovery of leverage “struck Wall Street with a force comparable to the invention of the wheel”.

Thus Wall Street of 1929 responded as financial markets always do – they took a good idea and bloated it to absurdity; in this case, chiefly via the vehicle of investment trusts. Not satisfied with inserting a little leverage into a trust by using fixed-rate debt to help spice up returns to its equity, sponsors of new trusts got into the habit of having them invest in each other. So much so that, by the peak, there were leveraged trusts whose sole assets were other leveraged trusts, whose sole assets were... well, you get the idea. Galbraith concluded: “It is difficult not to marvel at the imagination implicit in this gargantuan insanity. If there must be madness, something may be said for having it on a heroic scale.”