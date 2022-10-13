Next week’s economics: October 17-21

UK inflation figures released on Wednesday 19 October will do little to ease the pressure on the Bank of England. CPI inflation of 10 per cent looks likely: a lower peak than anticipated earlier in the year – but probably a more persistent one, too.

The Bank has battled high inflation rates for months, but now must contend with the government's expansionary fiscal package and its own financial stability remit. Bond market instability forced the BoE to suspend QT and initiate focused asset purchases at the end of September, and (if all goes as planned), next week we will see how markets respond to the termination of its temporary programme of long-dated bond purchases.

Chinese GDP data will be released on 17 October. August figures were relatively encouraging – retail sales rose 5.4 per cent year on year, suggesting that the summer’s shorter, more focused lockdowns did not have such a big impact on activity. But China’s zero-Covid policy will continue to exert downward pressure on growth over the winter. ING economist, Robert Carnell, argues that although cases are trending downwards, the risk of a renewed upsurge is never very far away.