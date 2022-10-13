Shares I love: LVMH

LVMH owns 75 luxury brands The company has proved to be resilient during economic slowdowns

Zenah Shuhaiber, co-manager of JPMorgan European Growth & Income (JEGI), explains why she continues to be optimistic about multinational luxury goods retailer LVMH (FR:MC).

"Elevated inflation remains at the centre of market volatility. But with markets having already fallen so far this year, valuations are beginning to look attractive and this could offer a compelling buying opportunity for active managers looking for market winners. Across sectors, companies with better pricing power and supply chain management, and strong balance sheets, are likely to do relatively better in this environment.