The global funds which top the income charts

The global funds that stand out for income generation and how they fare in other respects

Important distinctions between the funds highlighted

Income investors are currently in a muddle. The ferocious fixed income sell-off of recent weeks means that government bonds are offering enticing yields for the first time in what seems like an age, while once reliable income plays in areas such as infrastructure and property have suddenly found themselves under pressure. Constructing a yield-oriented portfolio therefore comes with fresh complications.

Yet one income mainstay continues to have a good time of it. The equity market offers interesting yields not just in the UK but beyond. And many dividend-focused funds have tended to hold up much better than growth funds, offering a rare buffer in recent volatile markets. On a global basis, the average open and closed-ended income fund has held up better than its growth equivalent in the past year.