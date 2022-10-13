The UK’s smartest small caps: Medica

The UK is out of favour when it comes to asset allocation and has been for some time. Small companies are proving particularly unpopular as investors’ appetite for risk retrenches, and it’s not clear when the situation will improve.

So says Ken Wotton, managing director for public equity at Gresham House and co-manager of its UK Micro Cap Fund. It’s a hard stance to refute: while the FTSE 100 has fallen by 8 per cent since January, the FTSE Small Cap Index has tumbled by over 20 per cent after a series of lockdown highs.

For all the doom and gloom, however, Wotton is optimistic. “This is the time when you can make great investments – where you look back in five years and think ‘they've been fantastic’. That was the case in 2009 and 2010, in the aftermath of the financial crisis. Some of the best investments I've ever made were in that period when it felt quite uncomfortable.”