These credibility blunders are costly

Britain can’t seem to stay out of the headlines, for all the wrong reasons: from the ousting of a prime minister, record inflation and weak growth forecasts to a home-grown financial crisis delivered by its new chancellor of the exchequer, confused and clashing messaging from the Bank of England, and extraordinarily large moves in the gilts market.

It has been one long annus horribilis and prime minister Liz Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey appear to be on a reckless mission to shred all UK fiscal credibility and to stir up more mayhem in the markets.

It’s true that the UK isn’t alone in facing a string of problems. Plenty of other nations are battling the same issues of higher interest rates and inflation, dollar strength and costlier energy prices. The IMF has cut its best-case scenario of global growth next year to 2.7 per cent. The IFS and Citi are predicting growth rates of -0.4 for the EU and 0.7 per cent for the US in 2023, with growth then expected to hit 2.2 and 2.1 per cent in 2024. That’s against a fall in GDP of 0.5 per cent for the UK next year, and a rise of just 0.6 per cent the year after.