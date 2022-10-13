Today's Markets: Higher for longer, PM for not much longer?

Instability and uncertainty abounds in the UK

Is the BoE's Friday bond buying deadline a bluff?

Gilt yields remain heightened

"Dear oh dear, anyway…" The King pretty much summed it up for us all with those words to Liz Truss. Back to the Treasury and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng says any market volatility next week would be down to the Bank of England, saying any instability “is a matter for the governor”. This is extremely unhelpful and points to the fiscal and monetary sides being at odds with each other. I am no fan of Bailey - too slow, too arrogant, not prepared to take the time to communicate well; but Kwarteng is a danger. Bailey is attempting to assert independence by sticking to this Friday deadline (a bluff?). Kwarteng knows that everyone knows the instability is down to the Budget, despite some shocking gaslighting from certain corners of the political spectrum and, far worse, certain commentators. So he wants to shift the blame for what is likely to come.

The Bank meanwhile has found itself in a corner where it’s damned if it does and damned if it doesn’t; ‘fiscal dominance’ looms ever larger - with the CB forced to use its monetary powers to keep the cost of government debt down. Who blinks first? The Government ought to back down and let the Bank get on with fighting inflation. Bailey seems intent on pressing this - three days to get your houses in order - and this could lead to near-term volatility and longer term financial instability until the political/fiscal bit is back under control. Meanwhile, Liz Truss is fighting to save her premiership - a disastrous PMQs and sullen meeting with backbenchers seeing the leadership at a low ebb this morning. How long will she survive? What’s the point in even worrying about the fiscal policies of a government ready for the chop? For now gilts and sterling seem exposed to further downside risks.