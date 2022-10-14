Hunt named as chancellor as Truss performs corporation tax u-turn

Corporation tax reversal expected to raise £18bn Truss appoints former health secretary Jeremy Hunt as chancellor and pledges commitment to fiscal discipline

In a brief press conference this afternoon, Liz Truss reinstated the corporation tax rises planned by the previous government. The move will see corporation tax increase from 19 per cent to 25 per cent by April 2023, and is expected to raise £18bn.

Truss insisted that her mission to deliver a low tax, high wage and high growth economy remains, and only conceded that parts of the “mini” Budget went “further and faster than markets were expecting”. Today’s move follows the decision to scrap the additional rate tax cut, and marks the second significant policy u-turn since September’s fiscal event. Truss confirmed that the government's Energy Price Guarantee policy would be implemented as planned.