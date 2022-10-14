In the long run, higher rates spell house price trouble

An increase in real risk-free rates could see house prices plummet over the long term Short-term property market drivers are looking unpromising, too

As the chart shows, UK house prices have risen substantially over the past 15 years. Why? A pub debate might rattle off causes such as constrained supply, population growth or even post-pandemic nesting instincts. But a paper by Bank of England economists David Miles and Victoria Monro argued that, over the long run, changes in the risk-free real interest rate have been the crucial driver of UK house prices. Given the recent sharp rise in yields, this 2019 Staff Working Paper has started to look incredibly interesting.

Economists have long modelled housing as an ‘asset’, rather than a ‘good’. Houses generate annual yields for their owners in terms of rental payments from tenants or the value of ‘housing services’ (read: a place to live) that they consume themselves. As global interest rates fell this annual yield began to look increasingly attractive – and property prices soared as a result.