Real estate turmoil attracts countercyclical buyers

Reits and listed housebuilders' share prices tumble

Weak pound attracts overseas capital

The UK real estate market is in freefall. In reaction to the government’s 'mini' Budget, gilt yields and interest rates have spiked, creating a toxic cocktail which has caused the values of all types of property assets to plummet. Real estate investment trusts (Reits) and listed housebuilders are plunging in value as shareholders sell off billions in stock holdings. Meanwhile, house prices are set to fall by as much as 15 per cent in the coming years after over a decade of uninterrupted growth as Goldman Sachs predicts that commercial real estate prices could drop by as much as 20 per cent by the end of 2024, pointing to British Land (BLND) and Hammerson (HMSO) as two Reits which will be hit by the price slash. Experts warn that the end result will be immense quantities of real estate assets – from houses to office blocks – dumped at huge discounts.

It all sounds impossibly gloomy. Yet, for every seller, there is a buyer. And for those lucky enough to be able to buy in the current climate, the distress in the real estate market represents a big opportunity. Take Australian construction and property giant Lendlease’s (AU:LLC) most recent trophy purchase. At the end of last month, it snapped up 21 Moorfields from Land Securities (LAND) for £809mn – a 9 per cent saving on the City office block’s £890mn valuation from March this year.