Today's Markets: Stocks shrug off inflation, UK U-turn hopes lift gilts, Kwarteng the fall guy?

Kwarteng returns to London - to face the sack?

Gilts face moment of reckoning

Dramatic turnaround in US markets overnight

Gilts are in focus with the Bank of England set to end its market intervention today. The 30yr gilt fell about 12bps to 4.42 per cent at the open before inching higher to 4.45 per cent. It had been above 5 per cent just two days ago. The 10yr also shed about 12bps at the open to 4.07 per cent from 4.19 per cent. The 20yr declined by a similar margin to 4.53 per cent from 4.64 per cent. Sterling also traded higher, with GBPUSD at 1.1270 on Friday morning - boosted in part by a rally for risk assets yesterday afternoon in the US, but clearly helped by the partial recovery in gilts we have seen.

Gilt yields fell as investors speculated Truss and Kwarteng will be forced into a humiliating U-turn on tax cuts. There is not the same fear as there was a couple of days ago when Andrew Bailey laid down the law and said funds have three days to get their house in order. Given the Bank is maintaining a hard line, we think that the market is moving on expectations that the government will back down or seek to soothe markets somehow. Kwarteng is flying back from Washington early to speak to Truss - reports suggest he will be made the fall guy, which he could hardly complain about. What kind of reprieve this gives Truss - who faces a potential coup from her own party - is hard to see. Truss has called a press conference for 2pm - there will need to be substance to this rather than yet more prevaricating for the markets to hold their nerve into the weekend. The FTSE100 was up 1.2 per cent at midday.