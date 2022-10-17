Business groups welcome moves to calm market turmoil

Business groups largely welcomed new chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s reversal of even more parts of last month’s disastrous "mini" Budget as the government attempted to calm markets and reassert an air of economic competence.

On top of the axing of a corporation tax cut announced last week, Hunt said the government would scrap the proposed cut in the basic rate of income tax and make sure measures aimed at alleviating the pain of higher energy prices were more targeted.

Macroecononic stability “is the number one priority right now” and the precondition for any growth plans, said Rain Newton-Smith, chief economist at the Confederation of British Industry.