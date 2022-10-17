The new chancellor still faces unpalatable choices

The 23 September 'mini' Budget saw the biggest tax cuts since 1972; the latest reversal of those measures, on Monday 17 October, amounted to the largest set of tax increases since 1993, according to the Resolution Foundation.

The £31bn package announced on Monday is intended to produce a virtuous circle of sorts: the more money-saving commitments announced now, the more that gilt yields fall. That reduction in borrowing costs might then encourage the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to look more favourably on the government finances as it prepares its forecasts ahead of the 31 October fiscal event.

In turn, then, it could mean less money needs to be raised at that juncture. And falling gilt prices should also feed through to lower mortgage rates in the days ahead – albeit we will not get back to pre-23 September levels any time soon.