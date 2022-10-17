We won’t see the next crisis coming

This year’s Nobel prize in Economics was awarded for research on bank runs Although we can learn from studying past crises, it won’t prevent another one

Few of us had heard of LDI’s a few weeks ago. Now, ‘liability driven investments’ trips off the tongue. As my colleague Val Cipriani masterfully explains, there was, for a while, a risk that some pension funds would run out of the cash they needed to top up collateral. The Bank of England (BoE) has since warned that the near miss was an example of how abrupt market moves could crystallise “financial stability risks across different parts of the financial system”, and was forced to step in to stabilise markets as bond yields surged (see chart).